After two years without a permanent home, the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners will hold its first session in a new meeting room in the courthouse on Monday at 6 p.m.
The board has met at several places the last two years but primarily at the Wink Theatre, owned by Rock Bridge Community Church.
“Rock Bridge has been extremely generous with its facilities, people and time,” said Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen. “I can’t thank them enough for hosting the commissioners this past year and a half. Our meetings and attendance (both in-person and streaming) have significantly increased during this period. Also, we appreciate the (county) sheriff’s office for providing security and setting up metal detectors each month at the Wink. By moving into our newly renovated courthouse as a permanent home for Board of Commissioners’ meetings, we believe it will be easier on everyone while still leveraging all the improvements we made to our meetings over the last 18 months.”
The meeting room seats about 110. Several large-screen monitors are mounted on the walls so visitors can see the agenda and any materials that commissioners are looking at. The room has audiovisual equipment to stream the meetings on the county’s Facebook page, and across from the room there is an overflow room with a large-screen monitor to view the meeting that seats about 60-70.
The commissioners met for almost 15 years in Administrative Building No. 2 on King St. In 2019, the Dalton Fire Department fire marshal sent them a letter detailing the ways the building did not meet state fire code. The commissioners decided to close the building and eventually to tear it down. They leased space for county offices in the Wells Fargo Bank building on Hamilton Street and began meeting in a conference room there in August 2019.
They had been meeting there about eight months when Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The commissioners held virtual meetings during the time Kemp ordered the state shut down. When he allowed the state to reopen, the commissioners found that the conference room, which seats only a couple of dozen, was too small for them, county department heads and the public to meet while maintaining social distancing. The commissioners held their meetings at several other places until finding a temporary home at the Wink in early 2021.
The interior of the 1961 portion of the courthouse has been gutted and completely rebuilt to address mold and other issues. The $6 million project is funded by the 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST). Part of those changes was converting the space formerly occupied by the tax commissioner’s office into a meeting room for the commissioners.
The tax commissioner’s office moved to a 5,500-square-foot facility at 1013 Riverburch Parkway, just off the north bypass about a mile from Cleveland Highway, in 2021.
Jensen said that the room will be used for more than the commissioners meeting. He said it will hist training sessions for county employees and host other public meetings.
