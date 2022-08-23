Built in 1961, the original portion of the Whitfield County Courthouse received an exterior upgrade when the courthouse was expanded 20 years ago. But inside, that portion was starting to show its age.
For the past two years, contractors have engaged in a massive $6 million renovation of the interior of that section, funded by the four-year, $66 million Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) that voters approved in 2020. The contractors recently completed that work. and on Thursday, members of the county Board of Commissioners held an open house to show the public what their tax dollars paid for.
“It isn’t just that we remodeled it,” said board Chairman Jevin Jensen. “We know that we had issues with environmental and HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) and cooling issues. We had to take this whole section back to stud and start over. The bathrooms had to be remodeled. It wasn’t secure for prisoners to come in and out of the courthouse. Now, we have a secure entrance, what they call a sallyport to bring the prisoners in.”
He said the project also upgraded all of the audiovisual equipment in the courthouse.
“We spent $6 million on the renovation,” Jensen said. “The voters approved this as part of the SPLOST in 2020. Six million dollars is a lot of money. But we’ve extended the life of this courthouse 20 to 30 years.”
The county began the renovation by replacing the roof in 2019 at a cost of $1.25 million.
Jensen singled out County Engineer Kent Benson, who served as project manager for the renovation, for his efforts.
“We came in on time and on budget,” Jensen said, despite the obstacles posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the supply chain interruptions and inflation of the past two years.
One difference visitors to the renovated courthouse will notice is that it is now filled with artwork loaned by local collector Robert Webb.
“You are taking this into the future, but I want to go a little into the past,” Webb said. “At one time in America public spaces had artwork. Libraries, city halls, courthouses.”
Webb said “when everything is in place it will be roughly 50 to 60 pieces (of artwork).”
“It will span almost 100 years,” he said. “Roughly half of the work is by people of color. Roughly half of the work is by women, so the artwork that will be in this building represents America. That’s important as our culture becomes more diverse. We have to recognize all of those voices playing an important role. That’s really huge in a courthouse.”
Webb said the artists whose work will be in the courthouse have pieces in about 500 museums.
“These artists are represented in the White House, in U.S. embassies around the world, the Smithsonian,” he said. “This is work of a caliber I feel good about sharing with this community because a first-class community doesn’t deserve second-class work.”
Clerk of Superior Court Barbara “Babs” Bailey and Nakia McFarland of Nashville, Tennessee-based Kofile gave a demonstration of Kofile’s QuickLink’s system, which is being used to digitize the deed books in the clerk’s office and make them available online.
“Our oldest (deed book) is from 1852,” Bailey said.
Bailey said the clerk’s office will still maintain the physical deed books and the new system will help preserve them by reducing the number of people handling them.
Bailey said during the COVID-19 pandemic the clerk’s office was closed to the public at times and at other times they were working at half staff, making it difficult for those who needed to to get to the deed records. This system, she said, will allow people to access those records 24 hours a day, seven days a week, even when the clerk’s office is closed.
The system isn’t yet operational but Bailey said when it is she will hold an open house for lawyers, real estate agents and members of the public who are interested in learning how to use the system.
