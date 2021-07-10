The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners has the first reading Monday of changes to the county's zoning law that would allow residents of properties zoned rural residential (R5) to keep up to four animals that weigh no more than 10 pounds, such as rabbits and chickens (but no roosters), as long as their home sits on a lot of at least two acres.
Under the changes being considered, workers would be able to store their tools and work vehicles, but no heavy equipment, in their garages at home. Commissioners emphasize these changes will not affect people who live in subdivisions, which are typically zoned R1 or R2.
Commissioners will not vote on those changes Monday but are scheduled to vote at their Aug. 9 meeting.
Commissioners meet at 6 p.m. in the Wink Theatre. The meeting is open to the public and will also be streamed on Whitfield County’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/WhitfieldCountyGA.
Commissioners are slated to vote Monday on:
• Applications for beer and wine pouring licenses by the Cracker Barrel at 938 Market St. In a statement, the restaurant chain said it currently sells beer and wine, "including mimosas," at more than 400 locations, and plans to expand the number of Cracker Barrels serving beer and wine to nearly 600 by October.
• A $55,430 contract with Outdoor Aluminum of Geneva, Alabama, for portable bleachers for the soccer field being built at Riverbend Park.
• A $50,000 contract with Southeastern Engineering of Marietta for engineering services for a planned improvement of the intersection of McGaughey Chapel Road and Old Praters Mill Road.
"A lot of people use that route to go to and from Coahulla Creek High School," said Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen. "But there's a blind spot where the roads meet, and there have been some near accidents. We've got to rework the intersection to make it 90 degrees and have good sight lines."
