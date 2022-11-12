Three months ago, members of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners approved an $86,488 service agreement with Motorola that runs through the end of this year for the three towers for the county’s emergency dispatch system.
But they weren't happy about the cost.
On Monday, they are set to vote on a longer-term contract that will cost substantially more.
The commissioners meet at 6 p.m. in the courthouse meeting room, 205 N. Selvidge St. in Dalton. The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed on the county's Facebook page and YouTube channel.
The commissioners will decide on a one-year contract ($271,820.80), a three-year contract ($817,964.53) or a five-year contract ($1,351,297.97).
When the towers were installed five years ago they had a five-year warranty. That has expired.
At the August commissioners meeting, officials from the county Emergency Management Agency and Fire Department warned that without the service agreement, if something happened to their equipment first responders would not have any communications.
The commissioners agreed at that meeting the feedback they have received from firefighters and law enforcement officers on the radio system has been very positive and they regard it as a major improvement over the 25-year-old system it replaced.
The commissioners are also scheduled to vote on:
• A $41,852.60 bid from Ten-8 Fire And Safety of Bradenton, Florida, for upgrades and repairs to the county Emergency Management Agency's mobile command vehicle.
• The use of $136,545.60 of the $20.3 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds the county received to buy security cameras and a duress system (panic buttons) for the part of the courthouse that was recently renovated.
• A $55,000 agreement with Lance Steel to trim and remove trees from the Carbondale Business Park.
• An agreement to administer a $239,582 ARPA grant from the Judicial Council of Georgia to the Conasauga Judicial Circuit (Whitfield and Murray counties). The purpose of the grant is to address the backlog of cases, particularly those involving serious felonies. The award covers various costs such as for senior judges, jury costs and a new investigator for the district attorney's office.
The commissioners are also scheduled to hear the first reading of an amendment to the county subdivision ordinance that would, among other things, require the developer to certify that all lots in the subdivision are "designed with sufficient frontage to allow satisfactory ingress/egress" and that "driveway placement at a particular site or lot shall meet the sight distance requirements as set forth in the currently adopted version of GDOT (Georgia Department of Transportation) Regulations for Driveway and Encroachment Control, and shall require secondary approval from the Whitfield County engineer prior to construction."
They will also hear the first reading of an amendment to the county site design ordinance that would, among other things, mandate that "A commercial driveway shall not be located upon a shortcrest vertical curve or on a sharp horizontal curve. All commercial driveways should be designed and constructed so that motorists will have adequate sight distance in both directions along the road."
The commissioners are also scheduled to announce a sole finalist for the position of road and highway superintendent.
