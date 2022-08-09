They clearly weren’t happy about it, but members of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners voted 4-0 Monday to approve an $86,488 service agreement with Motorola for the three towers for the county’s emergency dispatch system. The agreement will run through the end of this year.
Chairman Jevin Jensen typically votes only when there is a tie.
“This is not my favorite agenda item,” said Jensen. “But the radios are critical to our first responders, fire and police.”
All five commissioners expressed concern about the cost of the agreement.
When the towers were installed five years ago, they had a five-year warranty. That has expired, and this agreement is s temporary agreement until a new five-year agreement can be signed. Emergency Management Agency Director David Metcalf told the commissioners that agreement will cost about $1.6 million.
“If we did not have this, and something happened to one of the major pieces of equipment, we would be without communications,” said Fire Chief Edward O’Brien.
The commissioners agreed the feedback they have received from firefighters and law enforcement officers on the radio system has been very positive and they regard it as a major improvement over the 25-year-old system it replaced.
“I’ve worked in other local government jurisdictions,” said County Administrator Robert Sivick. “The story is the same everywhere. Either you pay Motorola or you simply are not going to be able to provide effective first responder service.”
The commissioners also voted 4-0 to send back to the Dalton-Varnell-Whitfield County Planning Commission a request by Winkler and Grant Properties to rezone from general agriculture to medium-density, single-family residential 111.84 acres on Rauschenberg Road. The planning commission had recommended the rezoning, and the motion before the board would have set a minimum house size of 1,200 square feet. Some commissioners said they understood the developers to say the houses would have a minimum size of 1,500 to 1,600 square feet but that was not reflected in the minutes of the planning commission meeting. They want that clarified.
Commissioner John Thomas said he would like to see a requirement of a minimum house size of 1,600 square feet with a two-car garage and a minimum lot size of one-third acre.
“Just because there’s sewer there doesn’t mean we have to slam as many homes in there as can be slammed,” he said to applause from some in the audience.
The commissioners also voted 4-0 to accept the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) agreement that county officials and officials of the cities of Dalton, Cohutta, Tunnel Hill and Varnell tentatively agreed to last week, which would maintain the governments’ current share of the tax.
The LOST agreement determines how revenues from that tax are divided among local governments. The LOST, which had to be initially approved by voters, is a 1% tax on most goods sold in a county that is used by local governments to fund operations. It is different from the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST), which can only be used for specific capital projects approved by voters and cannot be used for operations.
Under the tentative agreement, Whitfield County would continue to receive 60.457% of LOST revenues, Dalton 36%, Cohutta .72%, Tunnel Hill .929% and Varnell 1.894%.
According to data provided by Dalton and Whitfield County, in 2021 the Whitfield County LOST brought in $21.4 million.
Under state law, the LOST must be negotiated every 10 years after the results of the national census are in.
There are some minor changes in the agreement. For instance, the Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center is currently jointly funded by Dalton and Whitfield County and operated by Dalton. Starting Jan. 1, the county would be solely responsible for the senior center.
The Dalton City Council is expected to vote on the agreement when it meets Monday at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
