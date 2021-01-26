Whitfield County commissioners say they did not realize they were required to wear a mask at all times in Dalton City Hall

Signs on the door to Dalton City Hall tell visitors they "must wear a face mask" and that "face coverings (are) required." An identical sign is posted at the entrance to the City Council chambers.
But members of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners and the Dalton-Whitfield Planning Commission weren't wearing a mask as they sat at the dais in the council chambers during a joint meeting Monday.
"I am very disappointed in how the city’s mask mandate was ignored at the planning commission meeting last night," City Councilman Tyree Goodlett posted on Facebook on Tuesday. "We expect every person inside our city-owned buildings to wear a mask. Obviously this practice was not taken seriously!
"This is not the first time this has been brought to my attention. How do we expect our citizens to adhere to the mandate if our local leaders refuse to go by the rules? They either mask up or be asked to leave. This needs to be addressed and not allowed regardless if they are elected officials or not. No one is above the law."
The City Council has mandated that a mask be worn in all city buildings. The county Board of Commissioners mandated that a mask be worn in county buildings last summer but allowed that mandate to expire. Commissioners passed a second mask mandate in December but repealed it at their January meeting.
Commissioner Barry Robbins said he wore a mask into the building but took it off after he sat down.
"When I entered the building and left the building I was wearing a mask," he said. "But after I sat down I felt like there was sufficient distance (between him and others) to remove it."
Commissioner Greg Jones said he also wore a mask into the building but took it off after he sat down.
"I felt like there was enough distance to take it off," he said.
City Council members wear a mask at the dais when they meet, though some lower their mask temporarily when they speak. Members of the Dalton Public Safety Commission wore a mask when they met in the council chambers Tuesday morning. They did not lower their mask to speak.
Jones and Robbins said no one communicated to them they should continue to wear a mask while sitting at the dais.
"I don't understand that," said Mayor David Pennington. "The council and commissioners obviously have a difference when it comes to masks, but there are signs all over that building saying that we require masks."
Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen attended the meeting via Zoom and was not in City Hall.
"I can't comment on if anyone was communicating upon entering City Hall about the rules last night or not," he said. "This is the first time planning and zoning has met there. We will clarify the city's rules around masks and social distancing and communicate it to all commissioners and planning committee members prior to the next meeting."
Pennington said City Administrator Jason Parker has been asked to send a letter to County Administrator Mark Gibson stating that commissioners and members of the planning commission must wear a mask at all times if they want to continue to meet at City Hall.
