Members of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners said Thursday they need more time before setting the county’s 2022 property tax rate.
“We are waiting on some additional information outside of the commissioners’ control before we reschedule the final meetings and set the millage,” said board Chairman Jevin Jensen.
Jensen did not say what sort of information the commissioners are seeking.
On Thursday, the commissioners canceled a public hearing on the 2022 property tax rate scheduled for that evening, as well as a public hearing scheduled for noon Friday at which they were expected to vote to set the tax rate. They did not announce when those hearings will be held.
Commissioner Greg Jones said the hearings will be held “hopefully sometime next week.”
Jones also said the commissioners are looking for more information before making a decision. When asked what sort of information, he would only say “tax information.”
“If we get the information we are looking for, I believe we could set the meetings next week,” said Commissioner Barry Robbins. “I’m not sure that we will have them next week, but I hope we can.”
The commissioners held the first of three planned hearings on the 2022 tax rate Monday.
The commissioners presented a tentative plan to cut the county’s maintenance and operations property tax rate by 1.1 mills to 6.212 mills, or about 15% from the 2021 rate. A mill is $1 for every $1,000 in assessed value. The county taxes on 40% of assessed value.
That proposed tax cut is larger than the .933 mills that would be required to roll back revenue gains from the increase in the tax digest this year.
County officials said the assessed value of residential properties rose an average of 22% this year. Commercial and industrial assessments rose an average of 15%. Assessments are set by the county Board of Assessors. Members of that board are appointed by the Board of Commissioners. But the assessors are independent of the county and have to follow rules and regulations set by the state.
Whitfield County Chief Appraiser Ashley O’Donald has said that without a full reassessment this year the county risked having its tax digest out of compliance with state guidelines. But Jensen and other elected officials have said that if the tax digest is out of compliance the county has three years to get into compliance before there are any penalties. They argued that with the economy in recession and the likelihood of declining housing prices in the near future the tax assessor’s office should have been more cautious with appraisals.
Jensen said at the Monday meeting that currently property owners in Whitfield County outside the city of Dalton pay a total tax rate of 10.75 mills in taxes for the county government. That includes the tax rates in three special tax districts that fund the Whitfield County Fire Department and services provided jointly with the city of Dalton. The proposed tax cut would bring that rate down to 9.65 mills.
By comparison, the tax rate in Bartow County is 8.56 mills; Catoosa County, 7.348 mills; Dade County, 8 mills; Gordon County, 9.515 mills; Murray County, 9.103 mills; and Walker County, 7.2 mills. Those are the rates those counties set in 2021 and not their 2022 rates, which haven’t been set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.