Whitfield County commissioners scheduled to vote on whether to require county residence for alcohol beverage license

The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners meets Monday at 6 p.m. in the Wink Theatre, 115 W. Crawford St.
Commissioners are expected to vote on an ordinance that would require people applying for an alcohol beverage license to be a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident and a resident of Whitfield County for at least 30 days. The requirement to be a resident of Whitfield County can be waived if the applicant appoints someone who is a resident of the county to be responsible for matters related to the license.
The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on Whitfield County’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WhitfieldCountyGA.
