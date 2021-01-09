Whitfield County commissioners seek more public involvement in meetings

People attending Monday's meeting of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners, or watching it online at 6 p.m., will notice a few changes, changes commissioners say they hope will bring more people to their meetings and generate more public comments.
The first change people will notice is the meeting place. Monday's meeting will be at Stage 123 at 123 W. Gordon St. in downtown Dalton.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring, commissioners have held all of their in-person meetings at the community center at Edwards Park. The meeting room there is larger than commissioners' chambers in county administrative offices in the Wells Fargo Bank building and can fit more people in while allowing them to maintain social distance. But the community center meeting room can still accommodate only about 30 people while maintaining social distance.
"I wanted to find a place that could fit in more people while allowing them to maintain distance," said board Chairman Jevin Jensen, who was elected last year. "At Edwards Park, a lot of people complained they couldn't hear. There was only one microphone. It was flat, so people in the back couldn't see sometimes. Stage 123 was kind enough to fit us in, and let us see how it will work. It has professional sound and video. We'll all have a microphone. I think it's the best $30 I'll ever spend."
The meeting will be live-streamed on the county Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/WhitfieldCountyGA).
"A lot of people were frustrated with the streaming they had been doing. You had to go to a special website that people had never heard of. I can't even think of the name of it right now," Jensen said. "But just about everybody has Facebook. We'll also announce a phone number where people can text in questions during the meeting, and we'll address them during the public comments at the end."
Stage 123 isn't a county building. But Jensen said masks will be required at county meetings.
"It is their facility, so we have to abide by their rules, and about a month or two ago, they decided to require masks," he said.
Those without masks will be given one at the door.
"They'll have to wear it to their seat," Jensen said. "I'd like for them to wear it all the time. But if they take it off after they get to their seat, they aren't going to be kicked out because there will be distance between them and others. We'll also have tables if families come, so they can all sit together."
Jensen said commissioners will be revising how they provide the agenda to the public. It has typically been posted to the county website on the Friday afternoon before their Monday meeting. That's usually when it was given to commissioners as well.
"Commissioners will now have the agenda in their hands a week before the meeting," he said. "If there's no objections, we will get it to the media and the public five or six days ahead of time. We'll be taking up a new meeting ordinance that will make some of these changes. We want to get the agenda to commissioners a week in advance, so they have time to research items and think about them before they discuss them."
Commissioner Barry Robbins said he supports these changes.
"Getting the agenda out there early gives everyone a chance to think about it," he said. "It gives the public more time to make their opinion heard, and that's what it is all about, making sure that our taxpayers have a voice."
Jensen said another change that ordinance will make is to require a first reading of any proposed ordinance and a second reading at the following meeting before it can be voted on.
"Our public comments have been at the end of the meeting," he said. "That means that sometimes commissioners would vote on something before the public had a chance to speak. This way, we'll have a first reading. The public will have a chance to speak, and we'll vote on it at the following monthly meeting."
Commissioners also plan to add a second public comments period to their meetings, so they will have one near the start of the meeting, before they take up any business, and a second at the end.
Jensen said each item on the agenda will have its own PowerPoint slide explaining what is being discussed so the audience can better follow along.
"It will have large type so everyone will be able to read it," he said.
