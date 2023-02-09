Members of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners are scheduled to vote Monday on a measure that could prevent some residential properties from seeing double-digit percentage increases in their assessments for property taxes.
The commissioners meet at 6 p.m. in the courthouse meeting room, 205 N. Selvidge St. in Dalton. The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed on the county’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
The measure is a piece of local legislation before the state legislature that would limit assessments from increasing more than 6% in any one year or 14% in any three-year period on any properties that have a homestead exemption. The law would set as the base for assessments the lowest assessed value in the years 2021-2023 for exemptions granted in 2024. After that, the base year would be the year before the homestead exemption is first granted.
After a home is sold, the purchase price would become the base.
If approved by the legislature and signed by the governor this year, the measure would be placed on the ballot in November for county voters to give final approval or reject the measure.
"This would apply only to the county M&O (maintenance and operations) tax," said Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen. "The other taxing authorities would have to ask for similar legislation."
Last year, preliminary assessments showed the assessed value of residential properties rose an average of 22% in Whitfield County. Commercial and industrial assessments rose an average of 15%.
The assessments are set by the Board of Assessors. Members of that board are appointed by the county Board of Commissioners but the assessors are independent of the county and have to follow rules and regulations set by the state.
In September, representatives from the Dalton and Whitfield County public school systems, the city of Dalton and Whitfield County asked the Board of Assessors to hold property assessments at their 2021 levels. The Board of Assessors did set the assessments at 2021 levels, which required the assessor’s office to recalculate the tax digest, which delayed votes by the school boards, the county Board of Commissioners and the Dalton City Council on tax rates.
• Last year, the county commissioners approved a three-year, $817,964.53 service agreement with Motorola for the three towers for the county’s emergency communication system. But the commissioners expressed deep reservations about the cost.
On Monday, they are set to vote on whether to change that to a one-year, $271,820.80 service agreement, which they say would give them more time to explore other options. The agreement would be funded from the county's share of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
When the towers were installed, they had a five-year warranty. That expired last year.
Officials from the county Emergency Management Agency and Fire Department warned that without the service agreement, if something happened to their equipment first responders would not have any communications.
The commissioners are also scheduled to vote on whether to:
• Use $1,026,944 in ARPA funds to reimburse the county for various 2022 expenditures, such as engineering services related to Prater's Mill, elections storage equipment, engineering for new air filtration systems in county buildings and other costs.
• Apply for a $250,000 planning grant from the Federal Highway Administration to fund the operations of the Greater Dalton Metropolitan Planning Organization, which does transportation work for the Dalton metropolitan area. The Dalton metro area includes Whitfield and Murray counties.
• Apply for a $1.5 million grant to be used to replace the Dawnville Road bridge.
Jensen said the grant "will not fully cover the cost of replacing the bridge, but it will certainly help. The estimated total cost is $4-5 million, so we will likely apply for other infrastructure grants to help with the remainder. We believe this bridge has less than 10 years of life, so we want to be proactive and replace it in the next year or two. Unfortunately, the experts tell us it can't be repaired in place, so we will replace and upgrade it instead."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.