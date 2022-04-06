The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to vote Monday on an agreement that would help finance a mixed-use development in the area around the north bypass and Pleasant Grove Drive, which is inside the city of Dalton.
The commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. at the Wink Theatre, 115 W. Crawford St. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the county’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WhitfieldCountyGA.
Members of the Dalton City Council and the Dalton Board of Education unanimously approved the agreement last month. The agreement would provide tax increment financing to The Township at Hammond Creek, which plans to develop 209 units as well as retail space in the Hammond Creek area, which is in a city tax allocation district (TAD).
Chuck Dobbins, of Dalton’s Dobbins Properties, said the agreement, including participation by the county, is necessary for the project to move forward.
“The return (on investment) numbers are actually lower than what we would like even with the TAD,” Dobbins said. “Our project costs continue to escalate. You can see what is going on with inflation and with construction costs in the news.”
In February, an agreement to provide TAD funding to a mixed-use development in Varnell died without a vote when no county commissioner seconded Commissioner Barry Robbins’ motion to approve the agreement.
Dobbins said he is hopeful the county commissioners will approve the Township at Hammond Creek agreement.
“We wanted them to know we have the support of the City Council and the school board before asking for theirs,” Dobbins said. “We now have that, and in each case, the vote was unanimous.”
The Township at Hammond Creek is a joint venture development of RH Ledbetter Properties and Charles Williams REIC, both of Rome, and Hammond Creek Capital of Dalton. Dobbins said the project will have an estimated construction cost of more than $42 million.
The Township at Hammond Creek is the first phase of a planned 92-acre development that would contain single-family housing, multifamily housing, commercial and retail.
TADs freeze the value at which a property can be taxed for general revenue. Taxes collected on additional value created by improvements to the property are dedicated to pay for infrastructure, public artwork or other amenities to attract a developer or developers to that area.
Voters in 2014 gave the City Council the authority to create TADs. The City Council has created four. The others are the downtown business district, the area around Dalton Mall and the West Walnut Avenue/Market Street area.
County voters rejected TADs that year and again in 2021, but under state law the county has the right to join in city TADs if commissioners believe that is in the public interest.
Dobbins said the agreement guarantees developers 80% of tax increment funds that increase in revenue resulting from development that increases the assessed value of the property. The city, the city school system and the county would get the rest. The agreement would last 20 years or until the developers collected $5.9 million, whichever came first.
"Today, the county gets just over $1,000 a year in taxes on this land," said Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen. "If the project moves forward under the TAD, county revenue will increase to over $120,000 in the first 10 years alone. The property has been advertised as available for development for 12-plus years now."
Information provided by Dobbins said the apartments in The Township at Hammond Creek would feature nine-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops and patios/balconies. Residents would have access to community amenities such as a clubhouse, fitness center, resort-style saltwater pool, playground, dog park and dog-washing station. The community would have gated access, a secured perimeter and secured garage parking.
“In a similar project that Ledbetter and Williams developed in Rome near the Braves stadium, their experience has been that they have a combination of young adults and empty-nesters who have chosen to sell their home and downsize and allow someone else to take care of the maintenance and upkeep,” Dobbins said. “This will be among the nicest, if not the nicest, apartment communities in Dalton.”
Dobbins said the location is perfect.
“We’ve got schools across Pleasant Grove (Hammond Creek Middle School), schools across the bypass (Dalton Junior High School and The Dalton Academy), Heritage Point Park across the bypass. We’ve got Raisin Woods Mountain Bike Park just around the corner on Pleasant Grove. We are near the Dalton Golf & Country Club, and we’ve got all of the things on Cleveland Highway. and we anticipate that as the project continues to develop and we make a connection road between Pleasant Grove Drive and the cul-de-sac at Riverburch Parkway we will have additional retail on that connection road.”
Dobbins said developers hope to start construction by late summer.
