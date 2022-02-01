Whitfield County commissioners still awaiting word on $7 million sewer grant

Whitfield County officials had expected to find out Monday if the county received a $7.005 million grant to extend sewer into unincorporated parts of the county.
But Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen said Tuesday it now isn't clear when they will learn if the county will receive that grant.
"They (the state) are behind and said it's still in process," he said.
The Board of Commissioners voted 4-0 to apply for a sewer infrastructure grant from Georgia’s State Fiscal Recovery Grant Fund to extend sewer along Cleveland Highway, Carbondale Road, Command Drive, Connector 3, Crider Road and Tibbs Bridge Road to Riverbend Road. Jensen typically votes only if there is a tie.
This would be in addition to the sewer expansion that is being funded by the 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST): $4.9 million for sewer expansion to the Carbondale interchange, the Connector 3 interchange and north along Cleveland Highway to about Frontier Trail to encourage economic development in those areas.
The total cost of the new sewer projects is estimated to be $15.422 million, of which $7.005 million would be covered by the grant. Of the remainder, $7.005 million would come from the $20.3 million in federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding the county is receiving, $1.401 million would be in-kind services from Dalton Utilities and the rest would be in-kind administrative services by the county.
"We plan to use SPLOST funds, ARP money and state money so we can do more," said Jensen. "It's a three-way multiplier."
The commissioners have said extending sewer along these roads can help the county attract businesses such as hotels and restaurants and make it easier for developers to build subdivisions and create the housing the county needs.
Jensen said if the county receives the grant 2022 could see the start of the largest sewer expansion outside the city of Dalton in the county's history.
On Thursday, commissioners voted at a called meeting at the Edwards Park Community Center to approve $900,000 to extend sewer north on Cleveland Highway about three miles to the Strain Road area just south of Cohutta to Camden Farms, a planned subdivision. Jensen said the project if it goes ahead will be funded from the $20.3 million in ARP funding.
"This will be in addition to the other work we plan," he said.
At 400 acres and with plans for more than 1,000 houses, Camden Farms would be the largest subdivision built in Whitfield County so far in this century and "likely the largest planned community" in its history, according to Jensen. The sewer expansion is contingent on Camden Farms moving forward.
The plan calls for ponds and greenspace on the property, as well as a playground and pool. There would be a small commercial strip along Cleveland Highway.
“We want to have a neighborhood grocery store that can serve the residents,” Yulian Paramo, a commercial specialist at Dalton’s Keller Williams Realty, said at the meeting. “It won’t be a Walmart or anything like that, just a small grocery store.”
Paramo said the subdivision would likely be built out over a roughly 10-year period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.