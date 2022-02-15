The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners will hold the first reading of a measure that would more clearly define what is adequate care of pets that are kept outside when the commissioners meet Wednesday.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the Wink Theatre.
“We want to use this proposed ordinance to help educate people about proper care when keeping their animals outside,” said board Chairman Jevin Jensen. “It is not about writing tickets or telling people what to do with their pets.”
One change would be to the definition of adequate shelter.
The current law reads:
- “Adequate shelter generally shall consist of four walls, a roof, a floor and an opening of adequate size, based upon the size of the animal. Alternatively, metal or plastic drums may constitute adequate shelter. Such shelter shall be elevated not less than four inches above the ground to prevent the intrusion of water.”
The proposed new law would change that to:
- “Adequate shelter shall mean a protective covering appropriate to the domesticated animal, providing sufficient space to keep and maintain the domesticated animal in good health and free from pain and suffering. Such shelter shall be relatively clean, dry and designed to withstand expected weather conditions. Bedding material within such structure shall be provided during colder temperatures and adequate ventilation during warmer temperatures. Taking into account the age, size and condition of the domesticated animal, such shelter shall be of sufficient size to allow the domesticated animal to stand, turn around, lie down and enter and exit the structure comfortably.”
“Many counties, including Floyd County this past month, have passed a similar ordinance,” said Jensen. “We will give people six months to comply and also help them find low- or no-cost shelter options to keep their pets safe.
“We don’t want animals kept chained up for 8-plus hours outside, in extreme weather conditions, and with no adult supervision at home. Today, this is allowed. This ordinance provides for shelter, some freedom of movement, and secure food/water for the beloved pets of Whitfield. We know not everyone can keep their pets inside all the time or afford animal daycare, so we want it to be safe when they are kept outdoors.”
The commissioners would vote on this measure at their March meeting.
On Wednesday the commissioners are scheduled to vote on whether to:
- Use $10 million of the $20.3 million in federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) money the county is receiving to offset revenue lost because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Approve $98,036 of ARP money for air quality improvements at fire stations 1-6. The total cost of the project was $286,888, which was paid for with ARP funds.
- Adopt a language access plan for the $2.4 million community development block grant the county is administering for the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. The plan is required by the grant and is aimed at making sure people with limited English language skills have access to any services funded by the grant. The food bank plans to use the grant to expand and improve its Dalton warehouse on South Hamilton Street, which is its hub for Northwest Georgia, distributing food to agencies in nine counties. Among other changes, the food bank plans to add three dock doors to improve shipping and receiving.
