Whitfield County commissioners to cut property tax rate on Friday; size of the cut to be determined

The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners will cut the county's maintenance and operations property tax rate when the commissioners meet at 9 a.m. on Friday on the fifth floor of the Wells Fargo building, 210 S. Hamilton St. in Dalton. The question is how much will they cut it.
The county has advertised a rate of 8.787 mills, down from 8.812 mills in 2019. That is the rollback rate, the rate expected to cancel out extra revenue from the growth of the tax digest if the tax rate wasn't changed. It is projected to bring in $24 million, down from $24.1 million in 2019.
The property tax accounts for about 58% of the county's projected revenue this year.
Because that is the rate the commissioners advertised, they can't cut the tax rate by less. But they can cut it more, and some commissioners said Wednesday they'd like to cut the tax rate even more than they have advertised.
"I am for cutting it 1 mill," said Commissioner Harold Brooker.
One mill brings in about $2.7 million.
"We are getting this stimulus money, about $3.5 million from the (federal) CARES Act," he said. "And we've got a $27 million surplus, so I just don't feel like we cannot cut a mill and return that money to the taxpayers."
Other commissioners said they favor a larger tax cut but not 1 mill.
"I don't think I'd feel comfortable doing more than half a mill," said Commissioner Roger Crossen. "That CARES Act money is nice. I'm glad we got it, but it's already spent. That won't do anything to carry us over into next year. I have talked to our financial people, our department heads and employees. And after talking to them, I don't think I can go for more than half a mill."
Commissioner Greg Jones said he'd like to cut the property tax .5 mills but no more.
"We don't know what's going to happen to our sales tax. It could fall later this year," he said, referring to the impact of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the economy.
The county's budget forecast $11 million in Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) money this year, which can pay for operating expenses. Through the first six months of the year, collections were about 2% below budget.
"I just don't think the sales tax is going to fall that much more," said Brooker. "The big box stores, the supermarkets are all doing well. People are going back to work. They are buying cars."
Commissioner Barry Robbins said he is "leaning towards" a .5-mill cut in the tax rate.
"I just don't know that I can go any higher," he said. "I think that would be prudent. We don't know what's going to happen to the economy between now and the end of the year. I hope everything will get better, but I just don't think we can count on that. A half mill cut will provide some relief to taxpayers."
Board Chairman Lynn Laughter said she thinks she can vote for a larger tax cut than the rollback rate.
"I think it can be cut a little bit more, but I'm not going to say what I'm looking at," she said.
Last year, Laughter was the only commissioner to oppose a .5-mill cut in the property tax rate.
"I would have for sure voted for the rollback," she said.
What has changed in the last year that would cause her to support a larger tax cut now?
"I'm just going to say that I have looked at the numbers, and I am comfortable cutting taxes more than just the rollback rate," she said.
