Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen said Monday that the commissioners plan to put a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) referendum on the May general primary ballot next year, and the commissioners are forming a citizens advisory committee to help them determine how long the SPLOST should last and what projects it should fund.
A SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in the county that can pay for capital projects.
A SPLOST approved by voters in 2020 expires at the end of October 2024. It has funded among other projects the creation of Riverbend Park and Rocky Face Ridge Park, Whitfield County Fire Station 12, two soccer fields at Heritage Point Park, renovation of Dalton's John Davis Recreation Center and road paving across the county and the city of Dalton.
In 2019 the Board of Commissioners put together a citizens panel to help the commissioners decide on the projects that the county would fund from that SPLOST. Such projects must be listed in the SPLOST agreement. The panel's role was purely advisory. It could not mandate which projects should be funded, but officials ended up following its recommendations with only minor tweaks.
Jensen said the committee that is being formed will have the same structure as the committee formed in 2019. The committee will be composed of 16 people and two alternates. Each commissioner will appoint two members to the committee. And the board will appoint one alternate. The Dalton City Council will appoint three members and one alternate, and the smaller cities will appoint one member each.
A person appointed by a city must reside in that city. A person appointed by a commissioner must reside in that commissioner's district.
The committee will hold its first meeting in August and is expected to hold three or four meetings before the end of the year. Those interested in serving as county appointees, including those who served on the 2019 committee, should contact County Administrator Robert Sivick at rsivick@whitfieldcountyga.com no later than July 3.
Each city must confirm its nominees by July 28.
