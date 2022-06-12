Members of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners are scheduled to hear a presentation from the county Board of Assessors when the commissioners meet Monday night, as well as from a housing economist.
The commissioners meet at 6 p.m. at the Wink Theatre, 115 W. Crawford St. in Dalton. The meeting will be live-streamed on the county’s Facebook page, and viewers can ask questions by commenting there.
Board Chairman Jevin Jensen said the commissioners have asked the assessors “to discuss their plans for 2022. As you know, the Board of Commissioners can not direct the amount or scope of the annual property assessment, but we want the public to hear their plans as the commissioners do.”
The housing market has been soaring during the past couple of years, and that will likely push assessments higher this year.
The commissioners are also scheduled to hear from John Hunt, president of Marietta-based housing research company MarketNsight.
“We hope an economist from MarketNsight can join to give his forecast on home prices, inflation and the economy to guide the Board of Assessors and commissioners too as we look to the 2023 budget and setting millage rates,” Jensen said.
The commissioners can set the property tax rate to roll back any revenue increase from higher property values, but the impact will not be felt equally by all property owners depending on whether their property assessment has risen faster or slower than the tax digest as a whole.
The commissioners are scheduled to vote to:
• Accept a $400,000 grant from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, which administers the state’s federal Community Home Investment Program (CHIP). The funds will be used to rehabilitate owner-occupied single-family homes of very low-income homeowners. The qualifying income level depends on the number of people living in the house.
• Approve up to $75,000 for pavilions at Rocky Face Ridge Park. The commissioners are expected to hold a grand opening of the park, which includes a hiking trail to the top of the ridge and mountain bike trails around the ridge, in July. It is already open for use from dawn to dusk.
• Accept a $10,000 grant from the Georgia Department of Agriculture to offset costs for the Animal Shelter’s spay and neuter program.
• Adopt a measure regarding the county’s defined contribution retirement plan.
“This is from ACCG (Association County Commissioners of Georgia) and required by the IRS to maintain our tax-exempt status of our 401(a) defined contribution plan,” said Jensen. “It is just format change and compliance only. There’s no impact to employees, and we aren’t changing the county match to the 401(a) either. All counties that use ACCG 401(a) will need to adopt it as well.”
The commissioners are scheduled to hold public hearings and vote on alcoholic beverage license applications from:
• Dixie Food Mart at 2101 South Dixie Highway.
• Family Dollar #21503 at 2410 Cleveland Highway.
• Jay Tobacco & Beverage at 2211 E. Morris St.
The commissioners also will issue a proclamation honoring Whitfield County Schools’ soccer programs. Southeast Whitfield High School triumphed earlier this year over Northwest Whitfield High School in the boys state 4A championship game.
The Northwest Whitfield girls and the boys from Coahulla Creek High School made the Final Four, while the Southeast Whitfield girls made their first appearance in the Elite 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.