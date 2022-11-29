The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners will hold workshops on the 2023 budget Wednesday at 5 p.m. and Thursday at 4 p.m.
The meetings are in the fifth-floor conference room of the Wells Fargo Bank building at 201 S. Hamilton St. in Dalton. Both are open to the public.
Board Chairman Jevin Jensen said he expects the meetings will last “about 2.5 hours or so each night.”
“We are aware of the Christmas parade Thursday, so we are starting early (4 p.m.) to avoid the road shutdowns,” he said.
