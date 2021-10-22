As Whitfield County commissioners begin planning the 2022 budget, they will hold a series of workshops starting Monday during which they will discuss the budget and meet with department heads and constitutional officers.
Monday's meeting is scheduled to have presentations from human resources, information technology and the Parks and Recreation Department.
The workshops are open to the public and will have the opportunity for public comment. They will be in the fifth floor conference room of the Wells Fargo Bank building, 201 S. Hamilton St. in Dalton.
The meeting times are:
• Monday, 5:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.
• Thursday, 5:30 p.m.
• Monday, Nov. 1, 5:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, Nov. 3, 5:30 p.m.
