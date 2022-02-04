Whitfield County commissioners to hold information meeting on TADs on Wednesday

The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners will hold a tax allocation district (TAD) education session for commissioners and the public this Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Dalton State College in room 107 in the Health Professions Building.
"No action will be taken," said board Chairman Jevin Jensen. "We scheduled a couple of speakers on TADs to present and answer questions. Although the TAD did not pass countywide, we still get requests from the cities of Whitfield to implement TADs inside their city limits. We want to have all the facts when entering into those agreements with each city."
The speakers will be Kirby Glaze from the University of Georgia's Carl Vinson Institute of Government and Gary Mongeon, a TAD consultant with Bleakly Advisory Group in Atlanta.
Whitfield County voters in March 2021 rejected a measure that would have given the commissioners the power to create tax allocation districts.
TADs freeze the value at which a property can be taxed for general revenue. Taxes collected on additional value created by improvements to the property are dedicated to pay for infrastructure, public artwork or other amenities to attract a developer or developers to that area.
Voters in 2014 gave the city councils of Cohutta, Dalton, Tunnel Hill and Varnell the authority to create TADs. County voters rejected TADs that year also. So far, the Dalton City Council has exercised those powers, creating four. Varnell has created one. Commissioners have the power to freeze county taxes in TADs created by the cities and dedicate the additional revenue to amenities in that district.
The county participates in Dalton’s TADs around the Dalton Mall and covering the downtown business district, which were created in 2018.
The Dalton City Council has asked the county to take part in TADs in the Hammond Creek area and on Market Street and the area around that, which were created in 2020. The Varnell City Council has asked the county to take part in the TAD at Patterson Farms, a planned 490-unit subdivision currently under construction. The Varnell City Council created that TAD last year.
Only two of the five current commissioners were on the board when the board agreed to participate in the Dalton Mall and downtown Dalton TADS four years ago. The education session is aimed at educating the newer commissioners and refreshing the commissioners who were on the board in 2018 on TADs and their powers.
Commissioner John Thomas was elected last year in a special election to fill the unexpired term of the late Roger Crossen for the District 3 seat on the board. The term expires Dec. 31, 2022.
"I'm going to be there to be educated on this topic," he said.
Thomas said he is particularly concerned about what impact TADs have on taxpayers outside the TAD and whether the property tax burden will be shifted to them.
"Is there going to be a level playing field?" he said.
The commissioners will hold their monthly business meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 6 p.m. in the Wink Theatre.
