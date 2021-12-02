Whitfield County commissioners to hold public hearing on 2022 budget on Tuesday at Edwards Park Community Center

Members of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners said they might make some minor tweaks to a draft 2022 budget but they do not expect to make any major changes.
"I can't say we won't make any changes at all, but I think we've got a pretty good budget," Commissioner John Thomas said Tuesday night after a budget work session at the Edwards Park Community Center in Varnell.
Commissioners have posted a first draft of the 2022 budget to the county website, whitfieldcountyga.com. The first of two public hearings on the budget is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 5:30 p.m. at the Edwards Park Community Center, 115 Edwards Park. Commissioners are scheduled to vote on the budget at their Tuesday, Dec. 14, meeting at 6 p.m. in Stage 123 in downtown Dalton, which will include a public hearing on the proposed budget.
The proposed budget calls for $48.1 million in 2022 spending, down from $50.8 million that was budgeted for 2021. That’s a 5.35% cut. But the reduction from actual 2021 spending will likely be less than that since commissioners asked departments to try to cut their spending by 2% from the budget earlier this year.
“I want to be really clear, we are not cutting any services provided to citizens today,” board Chairman Jevin Jensen said. “Also, I want the county employees to know there are not any planned layoffs or job cuts. We realize there are some departments with open positions and we are still actively trying to fill those in 2022.”
The proposed budget includes a 4% increase in payroll for department heads to provide performance pay increases. That shows up as a $500,000 increase in the human resources (HR) department budget.
The proposed budget would cut the sheriff’s office’s enforcement and support services budget by $979,186 and the detention center and court services budget by $179,599. Jensen said that does not represent a cut in employees or pay.
“These larger departments saw the biggest savings from renegotiated benefit contracts with providers, so that is a big portion of it,” said Jensen. “Also, if a large department has, say, 100 approved employees we looked at how much turnover they had in the last year and the average number of open positions waiting to be filled. The time to recruit new employees has really grown so we factor that into the budget now, instead of just assuming all 100 employees will be there for all 12 months with no retirements or resignations.”
Sheriff Scott Chitwood said the cuts are only a reduction "on paper" and they "will not affect the service of the sheriff's office to the community."
Public Defender Amanda McCoy asked commissioners to consider adding one attorney to her staff in the 2022 budget. She said she currently has seven county-paid attorneys and four state-paid attorneys on her staff. McCoy said the attorney assigned to Domestic Violence Court spends an entire day each week working just on those cases and on that day can't work on other cases.
The proposed 2022 budget does not call for any property tax increase next year, and some commissioners said they hope to cut taxes next year.
Commissioners this year cut the maintenance and operations property tax rate to 7.31 mills from 8.31 mills, saving county property taxpayers $2.7 million.
The Dalton City Council is expected to unveil a draft 2022 budget at its Monday, Dec. 6, meeting at 6 p.m. in City Hall and to vote on that budget at its Dec. 20 meeting. The city's 2021 budget is $34.4 million.
