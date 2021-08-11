Whitfield County commissioners to interview candidates for administrator

The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners will hold four called meetings starting Thursday to interview candidates for county administrator.
"We will be interviewing local candidates from Whitfield County and across Georgia as well as several national applicants," said board Chairman Jevin Jensen. "We have greater than 10 total diverse candidates scheduled for in-person interviews this week and next."
The meetings will be in the fifth-floor large conference room of the Wells Fargo Bank building at 201 S. Hamilton St. in Dalton. The meetings are Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. Commissioners will hold a brief open session at each meeting before going into executive session closed to the public and media to conduct the interviews.
"The Board of Commissioners is determined to hire a highly qualified candidate that can take our county to the next level in efficiency and effectiveness," said Jensen.
Former administrator Mark Gibson stepped down in July to become chief operations officer for Whitfield County Schools. Gibson had been county administrator since January 2011.
Commissioners named County Engineer Kent Benson interim administrator. Benson continues to serve as county engineer while serving as interim administrator. He is not a candidate for administrator.
