Members of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners are scheduled to vote Monday on a rezoning request for a proposed housing development that would be partially in the city pf Dalton and partially in the unincorporated part of Whitfield County.
The commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. in the commissioners meeting room in the county courthouse, 205 N. Selvidge St. in Dalton. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on Whitfield County’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Earlier this week, the Dalton City Council tabled a request by Bryan Spence to rezone to zero lot line residential from high-density residential and rural residential 2.849 acres on Sheridan Avenue to develop up to 21 small-lot, single-family homes. Only one of the three tracts that make up the planned development is in the city.
The only access to the site is from the parcel inside the city.
Whitfield County Planner Ethan Calhoun, who handles zoning for both the county and the city, said when staff looked at the request they believed the best way to handle it was for the two county parcels to be annexed into the city or the parcel in the city to be de-annexed.
But Calhoun said annexing the two parcels in the county would cause an adjacent property to become an island of unincorporated property inside the city, “making that option unviable.”
While the city does not typically de-annex property, council members agreed that might be the best way for this project to go forward. They tabled the motion and asked staff to see if the developer would request the parcel in the city to be de-annexed. They agreed that the unique circumstances of this situation would not set a precedent that would allow others to request their property to be de-annexed.
The commissioners are also expected to vote on:
• A request by Hardnett+Peck to rezone to general agriculture with a special use permit for an event center from estate residential 38.2 acres on Dug Gap Mountain Road in Dalton for a retreat center that would provide leadership training and professional development.
• A request by Leonard Cochran Jr. to rezone to neighborhood commercial from rural residential .49 acres at 1117 Beaverdale Road N.E. in Dalton to open an antique store.
• A request by Jeffrey Williams to rezone to general commercial from suburban agriculture 2.92 acres on Carbondale Road in Dalton to serve as the terminal for a waste disposal company.
• A request by Billy Spence to rezone to medium-density, single-family residential from low-density, single-family residential 2.418 acres on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard/Dycus Road in Dalton to develop up to five single-family and duplex dwellings.
• A request by Jose Reyes Garcilazo to rezone to rural residential from heavy manufacturing 1.52 acres at 308 Shady Drive in Dalton to build a single-family home.
• An $88,403 contract with Crown Service Contractors of Flowery Branch to remodel the kitchens in six fire stations.
