The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners is expected to vote on a measure that would more clearly define what is adequate care of pets that are kept outside when the commissioners meet Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Wink Theatre.
Commissioners had a first reading of the new law at their February meeting. At that time, Board Chairman Jevin Jensen said: “We want to use this proposed ordinance to help educate people about proper care when keeping their animals outside. It is not about writing tickets or telling people what to do with their pets.”
On Tuesday, Jensen said there has been only a minor change to the ordinance since the first reading “so it was clear this applies to domestic animals like dogs, cats. It does not apply to livestock in a pasture, for example.”
One change would be to the definition of adequate shelter.
The current law reads:
- “Adequate shelter generally shall consist of four walls, a roof, a floor and an opening of adequate size, based upon the size of the animal. Alternatively, metal or plastic drums may constitute adequate shelter. Such shelter shall be elevated not less than four inches above the ground to prevent the intrusion of water.”
The proposed new law would change that to:
- “Adequate shelter shall mean a protective covering appropriate to the domesticated animal, providing sufficient space to keep and maintain the domesticated animal in good health and free from pain and suffering. Such shelter shall be relatively clean, dry and designed to withstand expected weather conditions. Bedding material within such structure shall be provided during colder temperatures and adequate ventilation during warmer temperatures. Taking into account the age, size and condition of the domesticated animal, such shelter shall be of sufficient size to allow the domesticated animal to stand, turn around, lie down and enter and exit the structure comfortably.“If constructed of wood or similar materials, such shelter shall be raised not less than two (2) inches from the ground to avoid rot and water infiltration. Adequate shelter shall include consideration of the number of animals living on the property.”
The current law reads:
- “Adequate food and water shall mean food and water which is sufficient in amount and appropriate for the particular type of animal to prevent starvation, dehydration or a significant risk to the animal’s health from a lack of food or water.”
The proposed law would change that to:
- “Adequate food and water shall mean unspoiled food and fresh water, which are in sufficient quantity and otherwise appropriate to the particular domesticated animal to maintain good health and hydration. Such food and water shall be placed within containers that are clean and otherwise free from contaminants or debris and shall be secured or weighted so as to prevent unintended spillage to the extent practicable.”
Commissioners will also consider a change to the intergovernmental agreement that created the special tax districts that fund its share of services jointly provided with the city of Dalton. Jensen said Tuesday the details of those changes are still being worked out but they “will allow for additional funding” for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library from the county.
