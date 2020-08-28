Whitfield County commissioners unanimously cut property tax rate half a mill

By a 5-0 vote, the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners on Friday cut the county's maintenance and operations property tax rate by .5 mill to 8.312 mills, down from 8.812 mills in 2019.
This marks the fourth year in a row that commissioners have cut the property tax rate. It was 9.561 mills in 2016. One mill is $1 for every $1,000 of assessed value. One mill brings in about $2.7 million.
What does the cut mean for a homeowner?
"A home with $100,000 of assessed value is taxed on 40% of its assessed value which would equal $40,000," said County Administrator Mark Gibson. "If that same home is the owner's homestead (primary home), then there is another $20,000 of homestead exemption that will not be taxed. This means the millage rate will apply to $20,000 value of that home."
Under those assumptions, someone owning a home assessed at $100,000 will pay $166.24 in county maintenance and operations taxes. That doesn't include school taxes. It also does not include special tax district taxes to fund the fire department or joint services with the city of Dalton if someone lives outside the city or city taxes if someone lives in the city.
The called meeting began with Commissioner Harold Brooker making a motion to cut the tax rate by 1 mill. Brooker pointed to the success the county has had recently with the Carbondale Business Park. Korean firm Hanwha Q Cells opened a solar module plant in the park in January 2019 that employs more than 700. And in July, GEDIA Automotive Group, a company headquartered in Germany, announced it will build a 180,000-square-foot manufacturing plant focusing on parts for electric vehicles and create some 200 jobs.
"The taxpayers, the homeowners and other property taxpayers, helped pay for that, it's time to give back something to them," Brooker said.
Brooker also pointed to the county's fiscal situation. Without a tax cut, the county expected to end the year with a $27 million fund balance. The property tax accounts for about 58% of the county’s projected revenue this year. The county typically ends the year with a large fund balance, because that is when property tax payments come in, and spends it down over the next year.
Chairman Lynn Laughter seconded Brooker's motion. She noted she'd voted against a half-mill cut in 2019. But she said she thought the county's fiscal situation was better this year.
When she called for a vote, Brooker and Laughter voted for the 1-mill cut. Commissioners Roger Crossen, Greg Jones and Barry Robbins voted against it.
With that motion defeated, Robbins called for a .5-mill tax cut, a motion that was seconded by Jones.
Crossen said he agreed with everything Brooker had said but had concerns about the economy. Jones agreed.
"We just don't know about the future," Jones said. "I think there could still be a downturn and the sales tax could drop."
Brooker said "the big box stores and supermarkets" are doing well, and he isn't concerned about the sales tax. But he said if the majority of commissioners wanted a .5-mill tax cut he could go along with that.
Laughter called for a vote on Robbins' motion and it passed unanimously. Laughter typically votes only in the event of a tie. But she always votes on setting the tax rate.
Businessman Jevin Jensen, who defeated Laughter in the Republican primary this year for chairman (no Democrat qualified) and who is expected to be the new chairman on Jan. 1, 2021, said he was pleased with the vote.
"During the recent campaign, I advocated for a sensible, gradual reduction in our property taxes," he said. "I want to thank the commissioners today for taking the first step in laying a foundation for the future."
