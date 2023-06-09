The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners won't be voting Monday on an intergovernmental agreement among the county school system, the city of Varnell and the county that would allow a tax allocation district (TAD) to help fund high-end commercial development at Patterson Farms.
The school board approved the agreement 3-1 earlier this week, and the Varnell City Council previously approved it.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen said "commissioners want to review the agreement terms and see if the figures changed any from last year."
The commissioners meet Monday at 6 p.m. in the county courthouse meeting room at 205 N. Selvidge St. in Dalton. The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed on the county’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
When a TAD agreement for Patterson Farms was brought before the commissioners last year, Commissioner Barry Robbins motioned to approve the agreement but the motion died for lack of a second. Commissioner Robby Staten was absent from that meeting, recovering from surgery. He said if he had been at the meeting he would have seconded Robbins’ motion and voted for the agreement. He said if the agreement comes before the commissioners again he will vote for it.
Because the measure died for lack of a second and wasn’t voted down, it can come before the commissioners again if commissioners agree to put it on a meeting agenda.
The residential portion of Patterson Farms, a development on Cleveland Highway in the south end of Varnell, had a grand opening last year, but developers have said funding from a TAD is necessary to create the high-end commercial part of the project. The site of Patterson Farms was a former horse ranch and was mostly an empty field before development started.
TADs freeze the value at which a property can be taxed for general revenue. Taxes collected on additional value created by improvements to the property are dedicated to pay for infrastructure, public artwork or other amenities to attract a developer or developers to that area.
The original agreement also died for lack of a second at a school board meeting last year. But before Monday's school board vote, board Chairman Bill Worley said he felt comfortable the agreement is good for the community and good for the school system.
"We've been working on this for two years," said Worley. "We've went over all of the details and made some adjustments to some of the terms. We feel this is good for the county, and in the long run will be good for the school system."
In 2014, Varnell voters gave the City Council there the power to create TADs, and the council designated the site of Patterson Farms a TAD two years ago. Under Georgia law, the county government and local school systems can sign on to agreements in city TADs if they believe it is in the public interest.
Voters in 2014 gave the Dalton City Council the authority to create TADs. The City Council has created four: the downtown business district, the Hammond Creek area around the north bypass and Pleasant Grove Drive, the area around Dalton Mall and the West Walnut Avenue/Market Street area. The county participates in Dalton’s TADs around the Dalton Mall and the downtown business district, which were created in 2018, and Hammond Creek, which was created in 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.