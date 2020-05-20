Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Lynn Laughter and Emergency Management Agency Director Claude Craig will host a live public conference call on Thursday beginning at 5 p.m. They will be joined by Tracey L. Monroe Sr. of the U.S. Census Bureau's Field Division covering Whitfield, Pickens and Forsyth counties.
Eva Rodriguez, program manager of the Latin American Association's Dalton Outreach Center, will also be on the call to relay census information in Spanish.
This event will be live-streamed via the Whitfield County website (www.whitfieldcountyga.com) and can be accessed at https://livestream.com/accounts/25637515/events/7960637.
The call-in number will be given during the conference call. To submit questions prior to the conference call, email CountyConnect@whitfieldcountyga.com.
Video for this conference call will be posted online following the event, and previous County Connect public conference calls are available at www.whitfieldcountyga.com.
