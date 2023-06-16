Whitfield County Coroner Greg Bates has resigned effective June 30, according to a legal ad placed by the office of Probate Judge Sheri Blevins.
The judge will appoint someone to serve the remainder of the term, which expires Dec. 31, 2024.
Bates did not immediately respond to telephone messages Friday. He was first elected in 2016 and reelected in 2020.
The ad says that “Any person who is a citizen of the United States, a resident of Whitfield County for the past two years, a registered voter, at least 25 years of age, holds a high school diploma or its recognized equivalent, has not been convicted of a felony or any offense of moral turpitude may apply to be considered for this appointment.”
Those interested in serving should submit a letter of application to:
Sheri H. Blevins, Judge
Whitfield County Probate Court
205 N. Selvidge Street, Suite G
Dalton, Ga 30720
Letters of application must be received by noon Friday, June 23, 2023.
Interviews for the post will take place the week of June 26, 2023.
