Whitfield County could use drug settlement money to help those battling addiction, 2022 budget approved

Help could be coming for Whitfield County residents battling drug addiction.
The county Board of Commissioners voted 4-0 Monday to approve the settlement of a class action lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson, a leading manufacturer of opioid painkillers, which is accused of ignoring signs that such drugs were being improperly used. Board Chairman Jevin Jensen typically votes only if there is a tie.
"We have to appoint a contact, myself, to work with the (state) attorney general to accept the funds as they are allocated and to follow all the rules and regulations that are associated with that settlement," Jensen told the other commissioners. "We would put that to use hopefully for those that suffer the most (from addiction)."
Jensen said the exact use of the funds will depend upon the rules of the settlement, but he suggested the county jail, the Conasauga Drug Court and local nonprofits that work with Drug Court to help those in the program remain drug free as possible recipients of the funding. Drug Court helps nonviolent offenders remain out of prison if they complete a program to help them deal with their addiction.
Jensen said he does not know the exact amount the county will receive from the settlement but the best estimate is about $2 million.
Murray County Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan approved the settlement Dec. 7.
"We have not been told what our allocation of the settlement will be," said Murray County Manager/Financial Officer Tommy Parker.
Jensen said Whitfield County is also part of class action lawsuits against other opioid manufacturers and distributors that are pending.
The county commissioners also voted 4-0 to approve a 2022 budget that calls for $48.1 million in spending, down from $50.8 million that was budgeted for 2021. That’s a 5.35% cut. But the reduction from actual 2021 spending will likely be less than that since the commissioners asked departments to try to cut their spending by 2% from the budget earlier this year.
Jensen said the 2022 budget will be balanced.
"We've had a lot of budget meetings," said Jensen. "We've had nine meetings with our departments. We've had two public hearings on the budget."
The budget includes a 6% increase in payroll for department heads to provide performance pay increases. That shows up as a $500,000 increase in the human resources (HR) department budget. Department heads will work with the human resources department to determine the exact pay raise each employee will receive. Some may receive more than 6%, others less, depending on their performance reviews.
The budget does not call for any property tax increase next year, and some commissioners said they hope to cut property taxes next year.
Commissioners this year cut the maintenance and operations property tax rate to 7.31 mills from 8.31 mills, saving county property taxpayers $2.7 million, the largest tax cut in more than 20 years. Despite the tax cut, the county is running a surplus of about $2 million and officials expect to end the year with a $28 million fund balance.
Commissioners voted 4-0 to use $500,000 of that fund balance to fund the county's pension plan. Jensen said the pension plan is about 95% funded. They also voted to take $754,500 of that fund balance and place it into the capital budget for potential capital projects as they come up.
