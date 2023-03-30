Whitfield County Sheriff Scott Chitwood recently met with Adam Ware and Brian Hilliard, representatives from the Bandy Heritage Center for Northwest Georgia, to view three new cases of memorabilia coming to the Whitfield County Courthouse.
Founded by carpet magnate Jack Bandy in 2008, the Bandy Heritage Center collects, preserves and interprets the material and cultural history of Northwest Georgia communities. The center documents and preserves life in four categories: Photograph/Media Archives, Document Archives, Artifact Collections and an Oral History Collection.
Currently, some pieces from the Bandy Heritage Center are housed in the Whitfield County Courthouse, and there are more to come.
“We are honored that the Whitfield County Courthouse has been chosen as the site to display these priceless artifacts for public viewing,” said Chitwood.
One of the pieces is a Type 99 Arisaka rifle with bayonet from the World War II era. The rifle was stamped on the receiver with a 16-petal chrysanthemum, the symbol of the Japanese emperor.
The second is a builder’s plate for the S.S. Dalton Victory, a liberty ship named for Dalton in World War II, and a model of the ship.
Finally, a portrait of Pvt. Theodore Coley, an Army soldier from Whitfield County. Coley joined the Army before Pearl Harbor and died on D-Day; the case will also hold his Purple Heart.
“For as much as we deal with old stuff, every day is something new,” said Ware, director of the Bandy Heritage Center. “It was important when we started that the Bandy Center reflected Mr. Bandy’s vision for community heritage.”
Ware is a third-generation Dalton native who moved back in 2018 after receiving a Ph.D. from Florida State University.
Brian Hilliard, project director for the Bandy Heritage Center, is another Dalton native.
“It’s great for me to make a personal connection to a lot of the stuff that comes through that door, and I love sharing that with other people,” said Hilliard. “I want to show you the Dalton I grew up in.”
Similar to the pieces coming to the courthouse, the Bandy Heritage Center houses many other unique artifacts, photographs and documents that are relevant to Dalton and local history.
The Bandy Heritage Center invites anyone to make an appointment to tour the facility. Please contact the center at bandyheritagecenter@daltonstate.edu or (706) 272-4452.
