Whitfield County Democratic Committee hosts tree dedication and memorial service for COVID-19 victims

The Whitfield County Democratic Committee hosted a tree dedication and memorial service for COVID-19 victims at Civitan Park on Saturday, March 20. Dalton Mayor David Pennington, City Council member Gary Crews and Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen and about 30 other local residents participated. Eva Rodriguez from the Latin American Association spoke on the impact of the virus in the minority community. A list of local people who were victims of COVID-19 were named, and attendees were given the opportunity to announce others. The Rev. Pat Gross of Grace Fellowship Ministries closed the ceremony with prayer. More than 555,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, including 224 confirmed Whitfield County deaths.