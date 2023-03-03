The Whitfield County Democrats’ annual Chili Cookoff is Saturday, March 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Fredrick St. This year’s proceeds are pledged to the Alzheimer’s Association. The group will also collect canned goods and staples for the Trinity United Methodist Church food pantry.
Tickets for the event are $6 and include chili, fixings drink and dessert. Tickets may be purchased at the door or online for eat-in or to-go. Tickets may be ordered at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/chili2023.
There is still space for chili contestants to join the event. Call (706) 264-2789 to sign up or for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.