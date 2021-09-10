Whitfield County detention officer dies from COVID-19

A Whitfield County Sheriff's Office detention officer has died from COVID-19, according to the sheriff's office.
Tara Cook, 42, had been with the sheriff's office since April 2018.
"I can confirm, per her family, that she died of complications from COVID," said sheriff's office Capt. Wesley Lynch. "She was known to be conscientious, thorough and meticulous in her duties as an officer."
Lynch said the funeral procession "included officers from many of our local agencies, including some of our federal partners."
"The Detention Division is extremely proud and grateful for the service of the Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard, who honored the family by their presence," he said. "We are also thankful for the Dalton Police Department who volunteered to block various roadways for safety and so that members of the sheriff’s office did not have to leave the procession."
