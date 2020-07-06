Whitfield County earthquake causes no damage or injuries

Tunnel Hill resident Ashley Jones said she felt Sunday night's earthquake that struck the Mount Vernon area of Whitfield County.
"My house shook a little bit, nothing major, and I heard what sounded like a loud thump," she said.
Rocky Face resident Spencer Collins said he didn't feel the quake.
"I'd already gone to bed then, and slept right though it," said Collins, who said he lives on Mill Creek Road. "My wife was still awake and she said she felt it. She was making fun of me for missing it."
There were no reports of damage or injury from the earthquake, according to county Emergency Management Agency Director Claude Craig. The 2.5-magnitude earthquake struck around 11:30 p.m. with an epicenter about three miles underground between LaFayette Road and Mill Creek Road near Leona Drive. A 2.5-magnitude earthquake is considered minor.
Craig said Whitfield County 911 received seven calls reporting the earthquake, with the calls coming in from the west side of the city of Dalton to the Rocky Face area.
Earthquakes are measured on the Richter Scale.
"The Richter magnitude scale was developed in 1935 by Charles F. Richter of the California Institute of Technology as a mathematical device to compare the size of earthquakes," according to the U.S. Geological Survey website. "The magnitude of an earthquake is determined from the logarithm of the amplitude of waves recorded by seismographs. Adjustments are included for the variation in the distance between the various seismographs and the epicenter of the earthquakes.
"On the Richter Scale, magnitude is expressed in whole numbers and decimal fractions. For example, a magnitude 5.3 might be computed for a moderate earthquake, and a strong earthquake might be rated as magnitude 6.3. Because of the logarithmic basis of the scale, each whole number increase in magnitude represents a tenfold increase in measured amplitude; as an estimate of energy, each whole number step in the magnitude scale corresponds to the release of about 31 times more energy than the amount associated with the preceding whole number value."
There is no upper limit to the scale. The strongest earthquake ever measured was a 9.5 quake in Chile in 1960.
