Whitfield County eligible for Small Business Administration loans after severe storms of April 12-13

Whitfield County is eligible for Small Business Administration loans in the SBA declaration for the April 12-13 severe storms.
This SBA agency declaration for Murray County also includes the adjacent counties of Fannin, Gilmer, Gordon and Whitfield in Georgia and Bradley and Polk in Tennessee.
On an SBA agency declaration, all counties included in the declaration (Murray and the adjacent counties) are eligible to apply for physical damage SBA loans as well as the Economic Injury Disaster Loans for small businesses.
Three types of loans are available:
• Business Physical Disaster Loans: Loans to businesses to repair or replace disaster-damaged property owned by the business, including real estate, inventories, supplies, machinery and equipment. Businesses of any size are eligible. Private, no-profit organizations such as charities, churches, private universities, etc., are also eligible.
• Economic Injury Disaster Loans: Working capital loans to help small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private, nonprofit organizations of all sizes meet their ordinary and necessary financial obligations that cannot be met as a direct result of the disaster. These loans are intended to assist through the disaster recovery period.
• Home Disaster Loans: Loans to homeowners or renters to repair or replace disaster-damaged real estate and personal property, including automobiles.
Application filing deadlines are July 20 for Physical Damage and Feb. 22, 2021, for Economic Injury.
Assistance for all applicants will be served through the Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center, which is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, businesses should call (571) 422-6078 and individuals should call (470) 363-5611 or (404) 895-8439. More information is also available at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/Declarations/Index.
