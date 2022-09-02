Whitfield County is eligible to apply for a grant of up to $2 million to repair or maintain some parks and recreation facilities.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced this week the state will use $250 million of the COVID-19 relief money it received from the federal government to help local governments with pockets of high poverty improve parks and recreation facilities. Whitfield County was one of the counties that qualified.
Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen said county officials will meet next week to determine if the county will apply.
“Only projects within the designated Qualified Census Tracts (QCTs) are eligible,” he said. “These areas are considered disproportionately impacted communities. There are some of these in Whitfield but not the entire county.”
These census tracts are areas with high poverty, poor health or other issues. In Whitfield County, one census tract includes the area around Varnell and the Pleasant Grove community on the east side of Cleveland Highway.
County Administrator Robert Sivick said “a preliminary review of census tracts indicates Edwards Park, Pleasant Grove Park and part of the Prater’s Mill Historic Site are eligible. Although Prater’s Mill is not considered a county park or recreation facility it is county-owned, open to the public and serves public parks and recreation-like purposes.”
Sivick said the county’s grant administrator, Carol Roberts, will attend a webinar on this topic next week sponsored by the Georgia Office of Planning and Budget to learn more about the grant and the grant process. The webinar is open to the public. The link is opb.georgia.gov/improving-neighborhood-outcomes-disproportionally-impacted-communities.
“Once Carol obtains additional information and guidance from the state, county staff will evaluate the situation further and make appropriate decisions and recommendations to the Board of Commissioners,” Sivick said in an email. “Regardless, the culture of Whitfield County government is to aggressively pursue outside funding to lessen the burden on our taxpayers. That means we will be pursuing funding but at this time we don’t know for which park(s).”
The grant process is competitive, so the county isn’t assured any money.
