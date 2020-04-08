Whitfield County EMA director: County can set up field hospital if needed

Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Lynn Laughter said Tuesday night officials at Hamilton Medical Center have assured her they currently have enough beds and supplies to take care of all of their patients.
County Emergency Management Agency Director Claude Craig said the county has the capability to set up a 150-bed field hospital if the number of patients at the hospital grows too large because of the impact of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). Craig and Laughter spoke during a discussion that was live-streamed.
Laughter said a resident had suggested using the Dalton Convention Center as a place to treat patients if needed. Laughter said she thought that is a good idea but one that isn't needed currently.
"At this time, we have capacity for more patients, and we have identified additional beds for patients within the hospital should the need arise," said Sandy McKenzie, Hamilton Health Care System's chief operating officer, on Wednesday. "We continue to evaluate options, internally and with local and state agencies, in the event that our capacity was stretched.”
Craig said the county has been planning for a possible pandemic since 2005 and said the plan is constantly being updated “because of the ever-changing evolution of medicine and emergency management.”
Craig stressed the importance of individuals remaining home as much as possible.
“The next 10 to 14 days are going to be the most serious days that we have about the spread of this very contagious virus," he said. “We need to shelter in place. We need to stay home. We need to do our part and distance ourselves in a time of emergency, and we are in an emergency.”
On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp extended a shelter-in-place order that was due to expire on Monday to April 30.
As of 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Hamilton Medical Center reported 155 COVID-19 tests there, with 119 negative results, 10 positive results and 26 pending results. Hamilton Medical Center usually updates its numbers at 7 a.m. daily.
“I think our hospital numbers are going to continue to go up and our positive cases are going to continue to go up because we’re doing more testing,” Craig said.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, a health research center at the University of Washington whose forecasts are relied upon by the state of Georgia, had originally predicted that the number of coronavirus hospitalizations in Georgia would peak on April 23 at 10,202. But that model was revised over the weekend and it now shows coronavirus hospitalizations will peak in Georgia on April 20 at 4,455.
“Please, please, just stay at home." Craig said. "If you need to go to the grocery store, all seven of you don’t need to go. One person can go. Just take heed and do your part and we will get through this. Somehow, someway by the grace of God, we will get through this.”
Laughter also urged people to remain at home as much as possible and to wash their hands frequently, but also said it is important for people's mental health to get out sometimes and walk and exercise as long as they maintain a six-foot social distance from others.
Tuesday was World Health Day, and Laughter said it was an appropriate time to send “a special thank you to our first responders not only for their sacrifices now but all year long.”
Another live-streamed discussion is scheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m. It can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/vy44x9d. Past teleconferences can also be viewed at that link.
