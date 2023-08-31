Mitigation and preparedness are two of the four phases of emergency management. On blue sky days you will find the Whitfield County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) working toward these two phases to improve the community we serve.
On Aug. 9 we received approval for our newest recognition: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador. Weather-Ready Nation Ambassadors are viewed as agents of change and leaders in the community who inspire others to be prepared and informed of the natural disaster risks in their community.
Some of the steps we have taken to earn this honor are:
• Setting the example by becoming weather-ready both at home and work as well as encouraging participation in our CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) classes.
• Promoting Weather-Ready Nation messages in our outreach activities through fliers at various events and through our social media pages.
• Providing opportunities for whole community resiliency through weather radio giveaways (both grant-funded and through radios purchased in our annual budget), hosting safety seminars for community groups and hosting classes like SkyWarn to help our volunteers and citizens recognize cloud/storm types.
Some of the notable events that led up to this application are the 2010 formation of the Community Emergency Response Team, 2015 recognition as a National Weather Service StormReady County and 2015 receipt of our first hazard mitigation grant to purchase weather radios for our citizens to have them free of charge.
