Deputy Adrian Gomez is helping build the future ranks of the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office through his service as a field training officer.
But that’s not the only way he contributes to making the county a safer place for residents.
Back in September, Gomez was the first deputy on the scene, terminating a chase down I-75 that turned into a manhunt in rural Whitfield and Gordon counties after a fellow deputy was shot during a traffic stop on I-75.
It’s no surprise, though, that Gomez risks his life every day fighting crimes like this, considering he is a Marine and won a statewide Police and Fire Games Toughest Cop competition in 2012.
“Pound for pound, this is as tough a guy as we’ve got,” Sheriff Scott Chitwood said during the March 8 meeting of the Board of Commissioners, where Gomez was honored after being chosen Employee of the Month for January.
“Everybody highly respects him,” the sheriff added. “I think the three things that stand out to me whenever I talk to the employees are his dedication, his commitment, and he’s a team player.”
In 21 years of service to the sheriff’s office, Gomez has worked in many capacities, including with the DUI Task Force, Special Response Team, Honor Guard, Sniper Observation Team and Uniform Patrol Division Field Training Office.
Maria Pack said she nominated Gomez as Employee of the Month “for his experience and abilities to go above and beyond for his division and co-workers. He has a passion for his work and is a team player. His knowledge and experience is an asset to the department and the citizens of Whitfield County.”
She pointed out that Gomez is always willing to share his knowledge and experience with rookie officers as well as seasoned ones.
“Deputy Gomez is very proficient in his job and is very helpful when called upon,” she said. “He is highly motivated and loves being a deputy.”
To allow local residents to learn more about his service to the community, Gomez filled out the following questionnaire.
Time with the county: I have just recently completed 21 years of service with the county.
My current role as a county employee: Providing high quality police service to the community ensuring the feeling of safety and security. I look for criminal and non-criminal activity that requires attention, detect and investigate criminal activity, arrest offenders, and enforce laws of the state and ordinances of the county.
What do you like the most about your department, team or role? In my years of service, I had the privilege to participate on the DUI Task Force, Special Response Team, Honor Guard, Sniper Observation Team and Uniform Patrol Division field training officer and I took pride and enjoyed it all. But I guess if I had to pick one it would be being able to participate as a Uniform Patrol Division field training officer. That role gives me the chance to pass along all the knowledge, training and experience I gained to the future patrol deputies.
Most successful project you and your team completed? I feel the most success in being a Uniform Patrol Division field training officer because it gives me a sense of accomplishment where I am able to provide to the future deputies the necessary tools to help perform their duties to serve the community.
What advice would you give to a new person starting on your team? Constantly challenge yourself to strive to be the best version of yourself so that you may be able to handle the unknowable.
Favorite Whitfield County restaurant or activity: My favorite restaurant … well, there are so many but I would have to say El Rey on East Morris Street stands out the most. You simply can’t go wrong with any of their selections there. My favorite activity would be doing CrossFit workouts at CrossFit 1108 at 419 S. Glenwood Ave. It’s not just a place where you work out but more like a family community where there is love and so much support for one another to strive to do their best.
Anything else you’d like to share: I would like to take this time to thank Sheriff Scott Chitwood for giving me the opportunity to be a member of the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office and to realize my dream of becoming a member of the law enforcement community. Also, I would like to thank the many members of the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office past and present; I wish I could name them all but there are just so many. I would like to thank them for the contribution they have made in helping me develop into the deputy I am today.
I would like to thank my mom Hilaria Gomez Nunez and dad Ignacio Nunez for their love and support and guidance helping me become the person I am today. And of course, I would like to thank my wife Beth Gomez for the unmeasurable and constant love and support.
