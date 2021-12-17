The next time you visit the Edwards Park Community Center, take a look around.
“You ask anyone that comes to Edwards Park Community Center, they will tell you that it is the cleanest building in town!” said long-time recreation worker Debbie Roper.
Roper gives the credit to maintenance worker/custodian Paula Walker, whom she praised for being “top-notch on making sure all rooms, restrooms, gyms, anything at our facilities are clean to the max!”
For her outstanding efforts, Walker has been named Whitfield County Employee of the Month for October.
To give local residents an insight into her personality, Walker filled out the following questionnaire.
Time with the county: Two years.
My current role as a county employee: To provide the best clean facilities possible at Edwards Park.
What do you like the most about your role? Being able to take pride in making sure the facilities are clean.
What advice would you give to a new person starting on your team? Take your time and pay attention to the details. Don’t sweat the small stuff … and it’s all small stuff.
Favorite Whitfield County activity: Helping out at church with set designs and decorations for special occasions.
You may be surprised to learn that I: Am an aspiring artist.
Anything else you’d like to share: I would like to give all the glory to our Lord and Savior Christ Jesus for the life he has given me and to be able to do what I do.
