Whitfield County Engineer Kent Benson named interim county administrator

For the next several days, Whitfield County Engineer Kent Benson will shadow County Administrator Mark Gibson, preparing to step into that role when Gibson leaves on Wednesday to become chief operations officer for Whitfield County Schools.
The county Board of Commissioners voted 4-0 Monday to name Benson interim administrator until a hire is made for the position. Chairman Jevin Jensen typically votes only if there is a tie.
“I was very flattered,” Benson said. “It's an honor to serve. It wasn't something I was seeking. I didn't apply for the full-time job. But I'm honored they had this trust in me.”
Benson, who has served as county engineer since March 2007, oversees the county's building and infrastructure projects, transportation and stormwater planning, and the county's Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) projects. A SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in the county that funds capital projects. Benson has a bachelor of engineering degree in civil engineering from Georgia Tech.
Benson will continue to serve as county engineer while serving as interim administrator.
“We've got a lot of projects going on, and I'm just going to be working with the board and the department heads to do whatever I can to help,” he said.
Commissioner Barry Robbins cited Benson's wide range of experience when asked why the board members asked him to serve as interim administrator.
Commissioner Greg Jones agreed.
“As county engineer, he works with most if not all of the department heads,” Jones said. “He's already got a good grasp of what's going on.”
Jensen said Benson's strength as a project manager is a major reason why he was selected.
"He already had the respect of the commissioners and the respect of all the department heads we spoke with,” Jensen said. “But the main thing was that we wanted a solid project manager. We've got a lot of projects going on — construction, stormwater control, traffic. We want a project manager that can keep those moving forward.”
Asked if Benson will receive additional compensation while serving as interim administrator, Jensen said, “Not so far.”
Commissioners have not set a timetable for selecting a new administrator. They are advertising the position and have begun receiving applications. Jensen said they want to wait until they receive several high-quality applications before scheduling interviews with applicants.
