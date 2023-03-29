Mayte Avila, an eighth-grade student at Valley Point Middle School, won first place in the Whitfield County Farm Bureau Bookmark Contest, which was open to students in grades six through eight.
Kimberly Torres and Jiya Patel were the second- and third-place contest winners. Torres is an eighth-grade student at Valley Point Middle and Patel is an eighth-grade student at New Hope Middle.
Bookmark contest participants were provided a blank bookmark and asked to draw a picture that depicts some aspect of Georgia agriculture. Students were allowed to use crayons, markers or colored pencils to create their bookmark. As the county winner, Avila’s winning bookmark advanced to the Georgia Farm Bureau District One Bookmark Contest.
"On behalf Whitfield County Farm Bureau, I would like to thank each student and teacher who participated in our bookmark contest,” said Willard Redwine, Whitfield County Farm Bureau president.
