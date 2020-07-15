The four-legged residents of Whitfield County can now enjoy some of the same lifesaving protection two-legged citizens have grown accustomed to from the Whitfield County Fire Department, courtesy of Invisible Fence of Chattanooga and Project Breathe.
The fire department received 14 kits containing small, medium and large pet oxygen masks on Tuesday, one kit for each engine and ladder truck in the department, and "this is the first equipment of its type for our department," said Lt. Jesse Bond, who made the request for the kits. "This can be lifesaving for all of Whitfield County's furry citizens."
"We pull animals out of structures" fairly regularly, said Fire Chief Edward O'Brien. For example, "we pulled six puppies and two large dogs out of a house fire a couple weeks ago," and while those animals didn't need supplemental oxygen, other pets often do.
Previously, firefighters would place oxygen near the animals as best as they could, but "it disperses," O'Brien said. With these masks, pets receive "100% of the oxygen."
It's estimated 40,000-150,000 pets die each year in house fires, most due to smoke inhalation, Bond said. These kits "are an exciting addition to our department."
Invisible Fence began partnering with Project Breathe to provide kits to fire departments and other first responders a decade ago, and since then, more than 10,000 kits have been donated, said Tami Fox, dealership general manager for Invisible Fence of Chattanooga. More than 200 pets have been confirmed "saved" in that time.
Fire departments and first responders can request kits online at https://www.invisiblefence.com/why-invisible-fence/project-breathe, Fox said. The kits contain masks of three sizes, meaning they can assist animals from large hounds to small kittens or pet birds.
The masks are "super easy to wash, and each has a tube" to connect to an oxygen tank, she said. The kits also contain a "slip leash so (animals) don't dart away, (which is) an important part of this, too."
Fox provided a quick demonstration of the masks and kits with her Siberian Husky, Keeva, on Tuesday at Station 8 on Command Drive in Dalton, and O'Brien came away impressed.
"I knew they were simple, but this is awesome," he said. "It will be neat to have, and it certainly can't hurt."
Each shift of firefighters will familiarize themselves with the masks, protocols and proper care and maintenance, Bond said, noting, "This is a great resource for us."
"Anyone running calls will have it on their truck, and we definitely appreciate it," O'Brien said. "People take their pets seriously, and they're part of their families."
