Whitfield County Fire Department and other agencies investigate fatal fire Sunday night

Multiple agencies are investigating a home fire that claimed the life of a 72-year-old woman in southern Whitfield County Sunday night.
The woman found at the home was Betty Mulkey, Whitfield County Coroner Greg Bates said. He said the cause of death has not been determined and the body will be sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Whitfield County Fire Chief Edward O'Brien said there is nothing suspicious about it.
"The fire started in a front bedroom and completely destroyed a 1,000-square-foot home at 1173 Cavender Road," according to a press release from the Office of Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King.
The call came in about 9:30 p.m.
"The response time was just over four minutes" O'Brien said. "Crews had heavy fire on arrival."
In addition to the fire department and the insurance commissioner's office, the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office is helping with the investigation.
"It is typical to have many investigators and the state to assist," said O'Brien. "They have more resources if we need them. They also have a lot of experience and extra sets of eyes help in these sad situations."
This was the 60th fire fatality in Georgia this year, according to the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner's Office.
