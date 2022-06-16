The Whitfield County Fire Department has a new tool for arson investigations thanks to Georgia Arson Control.
The fire department will be able to place trail cameras in rural areas in hopes of catching arsonists in the act, said Edward O’Brien, Whitfield County fire chief.
“We’re always investigating, and I can think of one (instance) right now — I can’t say a lot, because it’s an active case — that this would have really helped.”
The two trail cameras will be targeted to spots where fires have occurred repeatedly and there’s a suspicion of arson, said Lt. Investigator Jesse Bond, who wrote the grant to Georgia Arson Control, a nonprofit organization, for the cameras. The fire department had previously borrowed a trail camera from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for a prior case, and Bond saw the value in having trail cameras.
“Sometimes, you don’t realize you need something until it’s needed, and then it can be too late,” said Ken LeCroy, a consultant for Georgia Arson Control. “Hopefully, these will never have to be used,” but it’s better to “think proactively.”
“We’re excited to have these if we need to use them, and, I hate to say it, but when the economy is (distressed) like this, we see spikes” in arson crimes as individuals attempt to defraud insurance companies, O’Brien said. “That’s a danger to firefighters, because our job is to put out fires, so we have to deal with it.”
The trail cameras are “another resource we can use to protect the people and property of Whitfield County,” Bond said. “We’re super excited and thankful for this.”
The fire department will do trainings with the trail cameras to learn their capabilities, LeCroy said. The cameras can be linked to cellphones of firefighters so they can view videos in real time and — if necessary — respond “almost instantaneously.”
“We want to determine the cause of any fire, and there can be a lot of money paid out by insurance companies for fires” believed to be accidental, so it’s pivotal to ascertain whether a fire is accidental or intentional, O’Brien said. “You can’t hide from a camera.”
Georgia Arson Control is perhaps best known for offering $10,000 rewards for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of arsonists — the hotline is (800) 282-5804 — but “we also give free supplies to fire departments” through donations from insurance companies, LeCroy said. “We always love to help fire departments that need it, and we know not everyone has a big budget,” so fire departments can request equipment from Georgia Arson Control through grant applications.
