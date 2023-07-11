A house fire Friday afternoon left 11 dogs dead, according to Whitfield County Fire Chief Edward O’Brien.
“It was on South Adelia Drive, off Airport Road,” he said. “It was a single-family, residential house. A neighbor called it in and said there was smoke coming from the house. The kitchen and part of the dining room was burning when we got there.”
He said the call came in around 1 p.m.
“We didn’t find anything suspicious,” he said. “It appeared to be a kitchen fire. It will be up to the insurance company to determine the cause, but we didn’t find anything out of the ordinary. No one was home at the time.”
O’Brien said the dogs were killed by smoke inhalation.
“It looked like it had been burning for a while,” he said. “The interior of the house was completely destroyed from the smoke. The actual fire was just a couple of rooms. The house was brick, real solid construction, and it held in the heat.”
Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Paul Woods said the sheriff’s office did initiate a report on the fire but “as a result of the Whitfield County Fire Department findings, our case will be closed.”
