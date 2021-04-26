Whitfield County fire ruled arson

A structure fire in Whitfield County was intentionally set and has been ruled incendiary in nature, according to Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.
The fire occurred on Reed Pond Road in Dalton around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.
“The property was not connected to utilities and abandoned at the time of the fire,” King said. “Due to heavy damage, the exact origin of the fire could not be determined but based on the circumstances and a number of other fires in the area, we have ruled this instance to be incendiary in nature.”
The fire investigations unit assisted the Whitfield County Fire Department and Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.
Anyone with information about this Whitfield County fire is invited to call King’s state fire investigators unit at (800) 282-5804. This anonymous hotline operates around the clock.
