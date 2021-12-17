Whitfield County first responders to receive $2,500 bonus, will receive another in February

Whitfield County firefighters, sheriff's deputies and 911 dispatchers got an early Christmas gift this week.
The county Board of Commissioners voted 4-0 Tuesday to give those employees a $2,500 bonus this month and another $2,500 bonus in February. Board Chairman Jevin Jensen typically votes only if there is a tie.
Jensen said the commissioners wanted to "do something special" for first responders.
"They didn't take any time off," he said. "They didn't work from home during COVID. They were always there unless they got exposed (to COVID-19), which was a challenge in itself. They were there every day taking a risk and keeping us safe."
The funds for the bonuses will come from the $20.3 million in federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding the county is receiving.
"The first payment will go to 318 full-time and six part-time first responders this month," said Jensen. "The total amount will be $808,500 against the funding we received in May. The second bonus payment will go out in February 2022 and could vary slightly based on retention. We sincerely hope they will all decide to remain with Whitfield County for this second payment and the long term."
Whitfield County Fire Chief Edward O'Brien said the impact of the bonuses on the fire department will be "huge."
"We started off 2021 not expecting a raise and now have the bonus for this year and next," he said. "It’s a win."
Sheriff Scott Chitwood said deputies "were most appreciative and thankful" not only for the bonuses but for a 6% increase in payroll for department heads to provide performance pay increases.
Commissioners also voted 4-0 to use an additional $2.4 million of the $20.3 million, with some $1.5 million going to reimburse the county for the salaries of detention officers at the county jail from March 2021 to December 2021. ARP money can be used to cover the salaries of first responders and public safety personnel.
Another $332,000 will be used to cover the costs of the behavioral health coordinator’s office at the jail. And $100,000 will be used to reimburse the county for COVID-19-related sick leave.
"Our grant administrator has been going through the funding and looking to see what Whitfield County might qualify for reimbursement, so this is money we have already spent in 2021," said Jensen."We are going to go ahead and estimate what we will be spending in 2022."
Commissioners also voted 4-0 to approve a five-year, $1.2 million agreement with Axon of Scottsdale, Arizona, to provide and maintain body cameras and dash cameras for the sheriff's office. The renewal upgrades and expands a previous agreement.
"We are adding additional vehicle cameras and body-worn cameras to other divisions," said sheriff's office Capt. Paul Woods. "Currently, the Patrol Division, Crime Scene Unit and the Narcotics Division are the only groups with fleet/body-worn cameras. Under this new proposal, body-worn cameras will also be added to general investigators and deputies in Court Services. Additional fleet (vehicle) cameras will be added to the Court Services Division and completing the outfitting of the Patrol Division. We are adding an additional 38 fleet cameras and 38 body-worn cameras."
The sheriff's office currently has 70 bodycams. The new agreement will increase that to 108. It currently has 35 dashcams. The new agreement will raise that to 73.
And commissioners voted 4-0 to accept a $225,000 bid from Bartow Paving of Cartersville for a new parking lot at the tax commissioner’s headquarters at 1013 Riverburch Parkway for employee and overflow parking.
The building currently has 35 parking places but the office has 23 employees. The county Public Works Department has built a temporary gravel parking lot for employees until the new parking lot is finished.
