The Whitfield County Republican Party announces its Hispanic Republican Forum was successfully held recently. After welcoming remarks from party Chairman Eddie Caldwell, opening prayer was offered by Pastor Ernesto Molina and a flag salute was led by members of the San Pablito soccer team.
The scheduled speakers, Zeucis Martinez, Carli Eli and Riquet Caballero, discussed how the values evident in the Latino community, such as Christianity, traditional family, right to life, entrepreneurship and strong work ethic, align with the platform and policies of the Republican Party. Eli is the Georgia chairwoman of the Republican National Hispanic Association.
At the meeting it was also announced that the Whitfield County Republican Party is now officially sponsoring Dalton’s San Pablito youth soccer team under head coach Hector Hernandez. Hernandez has a been a longtime leader in developing the local youth soccer programs that have led to Dalton’s success in the sport and nickname Soccertown USA.
It was further announced that the Whitfield County Republican Party will, for the second consecutive year, sponsor a booth at the Hispanic Heritage Rodeo at the North Georgia Fairgrounds in Dalton on Sunday, Sept. 17, beginning at noon.
The Whitfield County Republican Party is leading the way to encourage greater involvement of conservative Latinos in the local political process. For further information, please see the party’s website (whitfield.gop) or connect via the Whitfield County Republican Party Facebook or Instagram pages.
