Whitfield County has administered more than 20,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

In January, Whitfield County had days when it had 200 new cases of COVID-19.
"On Friday, we had 39 new cases," said Ashley Deverell, infectious disease director for the North Georgia Health District, which covers six counties, including Whitfield and Murray.
Deverell spoke Monday night to the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners.
"Things are looking up," Deverell said. "Deaths are still not there yet, but they tend to lag, so we should see an improvement in our death rate soon."
She said moving COVID-19 testing to Edwards Park in Varnell had allowed the Whitfield County Health Department to "repurpose" some staff to vaccinations and turn the space in the health department building on Professional Boulevard where testing had been taking place into an additional vaccine clinic.
"Today, we passed the 20,000 vaccine mark," she said.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen noted that testing remains vital since people who are not eligible for the vaccine yet need to know when they have the disease so they can quarantine.
Deverell praised the drive-thru vaccine clinics at the Dalton Convention Center, which have been hosted jointly by the county, the city of Dalton and the health district, saying they have helped the county vaccinate more people.
She said the health department is currently administering 800 to 900 doses of the vaccine and could do up to 1,000 doses a day if more of the vaccine was available.
Dalton resident Ed Painter expressed concern about a referendum that will be on a special election ballot on March 16. That referendum would give county commissioners the power to create tax allocation districts (TADs). The county was already scheduled to hold a special election that day to fill the unexpired term of the late Roger Crossen in the District 3 seat on the Board of Commissioners.
Painter noted that commission seats are now voted on by district.
"We would have had seven precincts open (for the election for the District 3 seat)," he said.
But because of a bill that passed the state legislature and was signed by Gov. Brian Kemp last week to place the TADs referendum on the ballot, Painter said the county will have to open the remaining 16 precincts, which will cost about $25,000.
"There has never been a referendum put on the ballot that was not brought up at (a commissioners') meeting and voted on," Painter said.
He noted that is not required by law but he said he thought the spirit of open meetings laws call for commissioners to formally vote to place a referendum on the ballot and that did not happen this time.
Jensen said commissioners voted in March 2020 to ask the legislature to place a referendum on the November 2020 ballot but the bill did not make it through the legislature.
Painter said he believed commissioners should have taken a vote at their January meeting.
"This isn't about the merits (of the referendum)," he said. "This is about the process."
A tax allocation district is based on the idea that development in an area will increase property values. In effect, the taxes a local government can collect for general purposes inside a district are frozen at what the property was worth when the district was created. Taxes collected on additional value are dedicated to pay for infrastructure, land, buildings, public artwork or other amenities to attract a developer or developers to that area. That “extra” money does not go into general revenue.
Dalton voters in 2014 gave the City Council the authority to create TADs, and the council has since created four. One covers the downtown business district. Another covers the Dalton Mall and the area near it. The third covers West Walnut Avenue from Interstate 75 to Dug Gap Road. And the fourth covers the area around a planned Hammond Creek Capital development on the north Dalton bypass in the area around Pleasant Grove Drive. The company plans a mixed residential/commercial development on the property, with some 200 new housing units.
County voters rejected TADs that same year.
Commissioners voted 3-0 to:
• Accept a $52,750 bid from Cintas of Cincinnati, Ohio, for Nomex uniforms for the fire department.
• Approve a $33,00 annual contract with Dalton attorney Cody Newsome to provide legal services for indigent individuals in Juvenile Court.
• Approve a $27,182.71 contract with Disys Solutions of Atlanta for hardware support for the county's Cisco wired and wireless communications equipment.
• Approve a $16,135 purchase of a 2021 Exprolink Madvac litter vacuum for the Public Works Department from Environmental Product Group of Atlanta.
• Declare two Public Works Department dump trucks, each 17 years old, as surplus.
• Approve the sale of three surplus Ford Explorer trucks, all at least 15 years old, by the fire department.
Jensen typically votes only in the event of a tie.
