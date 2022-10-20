Breast Cancer Awareness Day

The Whitfield County Health Department’s Women’s Clinic Breast Cancer Awareness Day on Wednesday was a great success. Health department staff (pictured) offered free clinical breast exams for women 19 and older and information about early breast cancer detection. You can learn more about breast cancer and awareness events in the North Georgia Health District at nghd.org/news/bca-events-in-north-ga.

 Contributed photo

